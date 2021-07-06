Japan’s finance industry awaits a clearer picture of the digital yen in 2022 By Cointelegraph

Japan’s finance industry awaits a clearer picture of the digital yen in 2022
Japan will have more clarity on the design of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) no earlier than late 2022, according to a ruling party official.
Hideki Murai, head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan’s panel on digital currencies, said that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is still working on sorting out the key functions of the digital yen, such as defining what entities would serve as intermediaries between the central bank and its deposit holders.
