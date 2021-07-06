Japanese shares weighed by chip stocks as COVID-19 worries persist

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese shares fell on Wednesday, pressured by chip-related stocks, with worries over a resurgence of COVID-19 infections ahead of the Tokyo Olympics weighing on sentiment.

The Nikkei share average slipped 0.86% to 28,394.73 by 0202 GMT, and the broader Topix dropped 0.65% to 1,941.71.

The Nikkei was dragged down by chip-related shares, with Tokyo Electron slipping 0.98%, Advantest falling 1.34% and Shin-Etsu Chemical losing 3.67%.

“It is still hard to find positive news to lift Japanese shares as the pace for vaccine rollouts is taking a pause and the number of coronavirus infections in Tokyo is on the rise, and we have the Olympics amid the pandemic,” said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.