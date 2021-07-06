Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.16% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.16%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the added 0.16%.

The best performers of the session on the were Hitachi Zosen Corp. (T:), which rose 4.24% or 31.0 points to trade at 762.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (T:) added 3.05% or 17.6 points to end at 595.5 and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 2.98% or 75.5 points to 2610.5 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. (T:), which fell 4.07% or 62.0 points to trade at 1461.0 at the close. Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 3.43% or 290.0 points to end at 8160.0 and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (T:) was down 3.14% or 10.0 points to 308.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1830 to 1616 and 301 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 15.85 a new 52-week low.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 2.29% or 1.72 to $76.88 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 0.70% or 0.54 to hit $77.70 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 1.29% or 23.05 to trade at $1806.35 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.07% to 110.88, while EUR/JPY rose 0.11% to 131.75.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.35% at 92.090.