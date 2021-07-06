Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.34% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.34%

Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the lost 0.34%.

The best performers of the session on the were Energean Oil & Gas PLC (TASE:), which rose 2.98% or 100 points to trade at 3459 at the close. Meanwhile, Liveperson (TASE:) added 1.41% or 280 points to end at 20140 and Airport City Ltd (TASE:) was up 1.14% or 61 points to 5422 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd (TASE:), which fell 1.71% or 6.0 points to trade at 345.0 at the close. Leumi (TASE:) declined 1.53% or 39 points to end at 2505 and Bank Hapoalim (TASE:) was down 1.34% or 36 points to 2659.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 271 to 193 and 38 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 2.53% or 1.90 to $73.26 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 3.54% or 2.73 to hit $74.43 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.49% or 8.75 to trade at $1792.05 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.44% to 3.2759, while EUR/ILS rose 0.05% to 3.8704.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.22% at 92.612.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR