Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.34% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.34%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the lost 0.34%.

The best performers of the session on the were Energean Oil & Gas PLC (TASE:), which rose 2.98% or 100 points to trade at 3459 at the close. Meanwhile, Liveperson (TASE:) added 1.41% or 280 points to end at 20140 and Airport City Ltd (TASE:) was up 1.14% or 61 points to 5422 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd (TASE:), which fell 1.71% or 6.0 points to trade at 345.0 at the close. Leumi (TASE:) declined 1.53% or 39 points to end at 2505 and Bank Hapoalim (TASE:) was down 1.34% or 36 points to 2659.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 271 to 193 and 38 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 2.53% or 1.90 to $73.26 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 3.54% or 2.73 to hit $74.43 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.49% or 8.75 to trade at $1792.05 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.44% to 3.2759, while EUR/ILS rose 0.05% to 3.8704.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.22% at 92.612.