Institutional investors need trusted crypto market data By Cointelegraph

The rise of oracles: Institutional investors need trusted crypto market data
In this article, I intend to discuss the importance of market data, decentralized finance (DeFi) econometrics and applied DeFi research on crypto (and digital) assets as a corollary to financial econometrics and applied research. I will also attempt to draw upon the perspective and findings from Eugene Fama’s seminal papers based on his interest in measuring the statistical properties of stock prices and resolving the debate between technical analysis (the use of geometric patterns in price and volume charts to forecast future price movements of a security) and fundamental analysis (the use of accounting and economic data to determine a security’s fair value). Nobel laureate Fama operationalized the efficient market hypothesis — summarized compactly in the epigram that “prices fully reflect all available information” in efficient markets.
So, let’s focus on this information around crypto and digital assets, on crypto and decentralized finance data sources, market data analysis, and everything that surrounds the massive emerging DeFi industry that is essential for attracting institutional investors to crypto, DeFi and broader “token” markets, in general.
