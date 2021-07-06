Indian shares rise as auto, airline stocks rally; COVID-19 cases drop

Article content BENGALURU — Indian shares gained on Tuesday, as airlines and auto stocks helped outweigh losses in Reliance Industries, with investors taking hope from a drop in COVID-19 infections in the country. By 0520 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.22% at 15,868.80 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.22% to 52,952.10. Airline stocks jumped after the country’s aviation ministry https://twitter.com/MoCA_GoI/status/1412060563975282695?s=20 allowed increasing capacity on domestic flights to 65% till July-end from 50% earlier.

Article content Shares of IndiGo’s parent InterGlobe Aviation rose 1.8%, while SpiceJet climbed 2.8%. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries dropped 0.8%, and was set to fall after two days of gains. “Retail investors’ money is rushing into mid-caps and small-caps even on days when the market pauses… People have largely understood that the pandemic cannot cause a lasting economic depression,” said Amar Ambani, senior president and head of research, institutional equities, at Yes Securities in Mumbai. “With the June-quarter earnings kicking off, IT companies remain resilient and poised for strong growth,” he said. India reported 34,703 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, marking a drop for a sixth consecutive day.