Indian shares gain on airlines boost; vaccination pace in focus

BENGALURU — Indian shares inched higher on Tuesday as airline stocks rose, while investors weighed the pace of vaccinations against the potential threat from an impending third wave of COVID-19.

By 0424 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex were up 0.19% and 0.11% at 15,865.10 and 52,938.49, respectively.

Airline stocks jumped after the country’s aviation ministry https://twitter.com/MoCA_GoI/status/1412060563975282695?s=20 allowed increasing capacity on domestic flights to 65% from 50% earlier, till July-end.