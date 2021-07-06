Indian IT giant Tech Mahindra partners on blockchain system for vaccine tracing By Cointelegraph

As mass vaccination programs against COVID-19 become increasingly critical to many governments’ strategies for pandemic management, blockchain firms are acting fast to propose ways in which the technology could offer solutions to some of the logistical hurdles involved.

Blockchain company StaTwig — a graduate of the UNICEF Innovation Fund — was already trialing its blockchain-based solution VaccineLedger in 2019, in both India and the United States. Fast forward to 2021 and the global vaccination drive against COVI-19, the company has now partnered with Indian IT giant Tech Mahindra to roll out the solution worldwide.