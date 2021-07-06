India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.10% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the lost 0.10%, while the index lost 0.04%.

The best performers of the session on the were UltraTech Cement Ltd (NS:), which rose 3.17% or 213.20 points to trade at 6933.05 at the close. Meanwhile, Shree Cements Ltd. (NS:) added 3.01% or 812.40 points to end at 27800.00 and HDFC Bank Ltd (NS:) was up 2.62% or 39.25 points to 1534.70 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tata Motors Ltd (NS:), which fell 8.44% or 29.20 points to trade at 316.90 at the close. Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:) declined 2.34% or 25.10 points to end at 1049.55 and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (NS:) was down 1.77% or 58.70 points to 3262.30.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) which rose 3.22% to 6935.30, HDFC Bank Ltd (BO:) which was up 2.63% to settle at 1534.35 and Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.17% to close at 6203.45.

The worst performers were Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.30% to 1050.05 in late trade, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) which lost 1.78% to settle at 3262.35 and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.13% to 7511.85 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 996 to 701 and 29 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1609 fell and 1503 advanced, while 110 ended unchanged.

Shares in Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.17% or 131.60 to 6203.45.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 1.72% to 12.2750.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 1.41% or 25.15 to $1808.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 1.74% or 1.31 to hit $76.47 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 0.34% or 0.26 to trade at $77.42 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.31% to 74.517, while EUR/INR rose 0.18% to 88.2730.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 92.317.

