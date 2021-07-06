Hungary central bank announces steps to boost green mortgage lending By Reuters







BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s central bank will launch a green mortgage bond buying programme and a green loans programme as part of its new policy tool kit that aims to support environmental sustainability, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said on Tuesday.

“In line with the strategy, the Monetary Council has decided to launch two new programmes to promote and boost green mortgage lending,” the bank said in a statement.

“The strategic goal of the Green Mortgage Bond Purchase Programme is to contribute to the development of the domestic green mortgage bond market through targeted purchases and, through this, encourage green mortgage loan activities.”