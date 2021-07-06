Gwen Stefani Shares Blake Shelton Wedding Photos

According to Page Six, the Voice judges got married on Saturday at an intimate ceremony held in a purpose-built chapel on the grounds of Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma.
Further reports revealed the wedding was officiated by the couple’s fellow Voice star Carson Daly.
“July 3rd 2021,” she wrote in the caption. “Dreams do come true!!!”
Celebs including Olivia Rodrigo, Paris Hilton, and Jimmy Fallon offered congratulations the couple in the comments.
While Gwen’s veil incorporated the couple’s names — as well as the names of her children, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo — in embroidery, the shorter reception dress included “a pair of hand sewn love birds symbolizing the couple… joined by 3 baby love birds representing Gwen’s children.”