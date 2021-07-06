Home Business Grayscale adds Cardano to Digital Large Cap Fund after rebalancing By Cointelegraph

In a recent development, Grayscale Investments announced an adjustment to its Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) to include ‘s ADA as the third-largest holding.

Reflecting the growing demand for crypto investments, the fund’s portfolio was adjusted by selling existing components for fiat currency and reinvesting it in Charles Hoskinson’s ADA token.