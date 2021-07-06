Gold slips from 3-week peak as dollar firms ahead of Fed minutes

Article content

Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday after hitting a three-week peak in the previous session, as a rebound in the dollar weighed on the safe-haven metal ahead of the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s June policy meeting.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,795.39 per ounce, as of 0103, after hitting its highest since June 17 at $1,814.78 on Tuesday.

* U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,795.80 per ounce.

* Making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, the dollar index hovered near a three-month high hit last week.