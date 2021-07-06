Gold gains as bond yields slip, markets eye Fed minutes

Article content

Gold prices rose on Wednesday towards a three-week high scaled in the previous session, helped by a drop in U.S. Treasury yields, while investors awaited the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting for clues on policy outlook.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,800.42 per ounce, as of 0251 GMT, after hitting its highest since June 17 at $1,814.78 on Tuesday.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,800.50 per ounce.

“A fall in treasury yields is certainly providing some support to gold, whilst we are also seeing some slight weakness in the U.S. dollar during early morning trading, which will also help,” said ING analyst Warren Patterson.