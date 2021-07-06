Gigi Hadid Writes Letter To Press About Daughter Khai

“Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world.”
And as great parents, they are unafraid of doing what it best for their child. It is why Gigi Hadid wrote an open letter to “the paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts” about Khai, and it is why we should listen.
On her Instagram Story, Gigi wrote, “As our baby grows up we have to realize that we can’t protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller.”
“I know the laws change State to State, and I’ve seen some paparazzi photos of kids in NYC with their faces blurred — but, from asking around, I believe that that comes down to the integrity of the photographer, publications, or fans sharing the images.”
“I write this all to say: to the paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughters face on social media,” she continued.
“Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen.”
Gigi made her plea — not just as a celebrity mom, but as a mom in general.
“It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC and the world, if you would PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE blur her face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera,” she said.
“I know it’s an extra effort — but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do… and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family.”
She thanked those who have been respectful of Khai, and concluded with a powerful message.
“For a child, I can imagine that close or dramatic paparazzi frenzies must be overwhelming and disorienting… it still is as an adult that understands and deals with it often.”
Say it again for the people in the back! It is not up to paparazzi to decide when Khai becomes a public figure with her image plastered all over tabloids. That is her choice, and her choice alone.
