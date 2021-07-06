Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.96% By Investing.com



Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the fell 0.96%, while the index gained 0.03%, and the index added 0.98%.

The best performers of the session on the were Siemens Energy AG (DE:), which rose 2.93% or 0.77 points to trade at 27.04 at the close. Meanwhile, Delivery Hero AG (DE:) added 2.79% or 3.25 points to end at 119.65 and Vonovia SE (DE:) was up 1.61% or 0.90 points to 56.82 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Continental AG O.N. (DE:), which fell 4.12% or 5.16 points to trade at 120.06 at the close. Daimler AG NA O.N. (DE:) declined 4.01% or 3.045 points to end at 72.845 and Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:) was down 3.94% or 0.435 points to 10.615.

The top performers on the MDAX were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 5.30% to 66.730, HelloFresh SE (DE:) which was up 4.93% to settle at 85.96 and TeamViewer AG (DE:) which gained 4.65% to close at 31.94.

The worst performers were Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.97% to 8.702 in late trade, Rheinmetall AG (DE:) which lost 3.52% to settle at 80.620 and K&S AG (DE:) which was down 3.44% to 12.447 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 5.30% to 66.730, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was up 4.65% to settle at 31.94 and Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 3.19% to close at 100.300.

The worst performers were 11 AG (DE:) which was down 3.02% to 25.080 in late trade, LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which lost 2.00% to settle at 22.540 and Freenet AG NA (DE:) which was down 1.93% to 19.488 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 437 to 249 and 66 ended unchanged.

Shares in HelloFresh SE (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 4.93% or 4.04 to 85.96. Shares in Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.19% or 3.100 to 100.300.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 8.56% to 18.38.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.54% or 9.70 to $1793.00 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 2.43% or 1.83 to hit $73.33 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 3.54% or 2.73 to trade at $74.43 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.40% to 1.1813, while EUR/GBP rose 0.08% to 0.8571.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.21% at 92.608.