German investor morale points to continued recovery despite drop By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The skyline with the financial district is photographed during sunset in Frankfurt, Germany, April 22, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) – Investor sentiment in Germany remained at a very high level in July despite a more-than-expected drop as forecasts for a strong economic recovery rose, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The ZEW economic research institute said its survey of investors’ economic sentiment fell to 63.3 from 79.8 points in the previous month. A Reuters poll had forecast a fall to 75.2.

A separate ZEW gauge of current conditions surged to 21.9 from -9.1 points in June, moving to positive territory for the first time in two years. That compared with a consensus forecast for 5.0 points.

“The economic development continues to normalise,” ZEW President Achim Wambach said in a statement. “In the meantime, the situation indicator for Germany has clearly overcome the coronavirus-related decline.”

He added: “The financial market experts therefore expect the overall economic situation to be extraordinarily positive in the coming six months.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR