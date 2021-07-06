FTSE 100 inches higher on energy boost; Ocado top gainer

Article content

London’s FTSE 100 inched higher on Tuesday, led by heavyweight energy and mining stocks, while Ocado was the top gainer on the blue-chip index after signing a new agreement for its software business.

British online grocer and technology group Ocado jumped 1.1% after it said it had signed a new agreement with Auchan Retail to use its technology to develop Alcampo’s online business in Spain.

The FTSE 100 rose 0.1% with energy majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell along with miner BHP Group being the top boosts.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index was flat.

Among stocks, British supermarket group Sainsbury’s rose 0.2% after it beat expectations for first-quarter sales though growth did slow sharply. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)