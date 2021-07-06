France: we may refer Moscow to WTO over champagne row

Article content

PARIS — France’s government said on Tuesday it may refer Russia to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) over Moscow’s plans to force champagne producers to add the designation “sparkling wine” to their products sold in Russia.

Moscow has adopted legislation requiring the “sparkling wine” label be added to bottles of foreign fizz, while Russian producers of the local version, “shampanskoye,” do not have to add the label.

Some French producers — who assert that only products from France’s Champagne region should sold as champagne — interpreted the legislation as an effort to benefit Russian winemakers at their expense.