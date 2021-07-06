France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.91% By Investing.com

Home Business France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.91% By...

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the declined 0.91% to hit a new 1-month low, while the index declined 0.84%.

The best performers of the session on the were Dassault Systemes SE (PA:), which rose 1.94% or 4.00 points to trade at 210.20 at the close. Meanwhile, Worldline SA (PA:) added 1.78% or 1.44 points to end at 82.14 and Thales (PA:) was up 0.91% or 0.80 points to 88.28 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Alstom SA (PA:), which fell 8.43% or 3.69 points to trade at 40.10 at the close. Renault SA (PA:) declined 5.43% or 1.94 points to end at 33.72 and ArcelorMittal SA (AS:) was down 5.13% or 1.38 points to 25.41.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Virbac SA (PA:) which rose 10.81% to 323.00, Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (PA:) which was up 5.46% to settle at 415.50 and Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which gained 3.79% to close at 7.80.

The worst performers were Alstom SA (PA:) which was down 8.43% to 40.10 in late trade, Electricite de France SA (PA:) which lost 6.05% to settle at 11.18 and Vallourec (PA:) which was down 5.47% to 7.520 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 372 to 207 and 93 ended unchanged.

Shares in Dassault Systemes SE (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.94% or 4.00 to 210.20. Shares in Thales (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 0.91% or 0.80 to 88.28. Shares in Virbac SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 10.81% or 31.50 to 323.00. Shares in Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; up 5.46% or 21.50 to 415.50.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.70% or 12.45 to $1795.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 2.21% or 1.66 to hit $73.50 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 3.37% or 2.60 to trade at $74.56 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.38% to 1.1817, while EUR/GBP rose 0.03% to 0.8568.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.18% at 92.578.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

