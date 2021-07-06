France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.91% By Investing.com



© Reuters. France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.91%



Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Paris, the declined 0.91% to hit a new 1-month low, while the index declined 0.84%.

The best performers of the session on the were Dassault Systemes SE (PA:), which rose 1.94% or 4.00 points to trade at 210.20 at the close. Meanwhile, Worldline SA (PA:) added 1.78% or 1.44 points to end at 82.14 and Thales (PA:) was up 0.91% or 0.80 points to 88.28 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Alstom SA (PA:), which fell 8.43% or 3.69 points to trade at 40.10 at the close. Renault SA (PA:) declined 5.43% or 1.94 points to end at 33.72 and ArcelorMittal SA (AS:) was down 5.13% or 1.38 points to 25.41.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Virbac SA (PA:) which rose 10.81% to 323.00, Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (PA:) which was up 5.46% to settle at 415.50 and Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which gained 3.79% to close at 7.80.

The worst performers were Alstom SA (PA:) which was down 8.43% to 40.10 in late trade, Electricite de France SA (PA:) which lost 6.05% to settle at 11.18 and Vallourec (PA:) which was down 5.47% to 7.520 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 372 to 207 and 93 ended unchanged.

Shares in Dassault Systemes SE (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.94% or 4.00 to 210.20. Shares in Thales (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 0.91% or 0.80 to 88.28. Shares in Virbac SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 10.81% or 31.50 to 323.00. Shares in Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; up 5.46% or 21.50 to 415.50.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.70% or 12.45 to $1795.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 2.21% or 1.66 to hit $73.50 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 3.37% or 2.60 to trade at $74.56 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.38% to 1.1817, while EUR/GBP rose 0.03% to 0.8568.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.18% at 92.578.