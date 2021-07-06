Former EU trade commissioner joins advisory board for DeFi dispute resolution platform By Cointelegraph

Home Business Former EU trade commissioner joins advisory board for DeFi dispute resolution platform...

Phil Hogan, who served the European Commissioner for Trade for less than a year, will be joining the advisory board for the Astra protocol.

In a Tuesday announcement, Astra said Hogan would be coming onto its board as an executive advisor, citing his experience in the European Commission and international relations. The project said the addition of the former EU trade commissioner would provide strategic guidance in partnerships aimed at driving growth to the decentralized finance industry.