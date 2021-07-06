Forint underperforms ahead of inflation data, rate hike hopes linger

BUDAPEST — The Hungarian forint weakened

on Tuesday, underperforming its peers as markets were eyeing key

inflation data to be published this week while a hawkish message

from the central bank deputy governor failed to support the

currency.

The forint slid 0.42% to 353.20 per euro, breaking out of

the tight range of 351-352 where it has been stuck since the

central bank raised its benchmark base rate on June 22.

Liquidity was tight, FX traders in Budapest said.

Investors were looking ahead to key June inflation data to

be published on Thursday that could give a clue to markets about

the size of the next rate hike of the central bank, expected at

the July rate meeting.

“Some investors could try to weaken the forint ahead of the

CPI data, counting on higher-than-expected inflation that will

fuel rate hike expectations and boost the forint,” one trader

said. “A weaker forint is a better entry point for them.”

The currency firmed on Monday shortly after central bank

deputy governor Barnabas Virag said that the bank would act

decisively and in the fastest way possible to counter inflation

risks, but then gave up its gains.

The remarks “ought to have counted as a modest hawkish

surprise” but the forint failed to rally, Commerzbank writes.

“The market’s reaction suggests a certain skepticism about how

far the NBH will hike rates overall.”

The Romanian leu was stable ahead of a central bank meeting

on Wednesday where all analysts polled by Reuters expect the

benchmark rate to remain unchanged at 1.25%. Five of eight

analysts expect a quarter-point hike by the end of March.

The Polish zloty was also little moved as markets were

looking ahead to the central bank’s rate decision on Thursday.

Rate hikes in Hungary and the Czech Republic in June fueled

anticipation of sooner-than-expected tightening in Poland as

well, which buoyed the zloty in the past two weeks.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Bucharest up

0.55% while Warsaw gained 0.28%. Budapest slid

0.1%.

Markets in the Czech Republic were closed for a holiday.

CEE SNAPSHOT AT

MARKETS 1108

CET

CURRENCI

ES

Latest Previous Daily Change

bid close change in 2021

EURCZK Czech 25.6000 25.5650 -0.14% +2.46%

= crown

EURHUF Hungary 353.2500 351.7500 -0.42% +2.68%

= forint

EURPLN Polish 4.5023 4.5030 +0.02% +1.26%

= zloty

EURRON Romania 4.9262 4.9270 +0.02% -1.24%

= n leu

EURHRK Croatia 7.4845 7.4883 +0.05% +0.84%

= n kuna

EURRSD Serbian 117.4900 117.5850 +0.08% +0.07%

= dinar

Note: calculated from 1800

daily CET

change

Latest Previous Daily Change

close change in 2021

.PX Prague 1152.13 1152.130 +0.00% +12.17%

.BUX Budapes 47375.64 47423.61 -0.10% +12.51%

t

.WIG20 Warsaw 2265.13 2258.82 +0.28% +14.17%

.BETI Buchare 11962.25 11895.89 +0.56% +21.99%

st

.SBITO Ljublja 1130.89 1130.22 +0.06% +25.54%

P na

.CRBEX Zagreb 1971.38 1967.75 +0.18% +13.34%

.BELEX Belgrad <.belex15 e>

.SOFIX Sofia 544.73 552.02 -1.32% +21.72%

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs change

Bund in

Czech Republic spread

CZ2YT= 2-year s

CZ5YT= 5-year s

CZ10YT 10-year s

Poland

PL2YT= 2-year s

PL5YT= 5-year s

PL10YT 10-year s

FORWARD

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interba

nk

Czech

Hungary

Poland

Note: are for ask prices

FRA

quotes

**********************************************

****************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves, editing by Ed Osmond)

