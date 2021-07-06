Forint underperforms ahead of inflation data, rate hike hopes linger

Article content
BUDAPEST — The Hungarian forint weakened
on Tuesday, underperforming its peers as markets were eyeing key
inflation data to be published this week while a hawkish message
from the central bank deputy governor failed to support the
currency.
The forint slid 0.42% to 353.20 per euro, breaking out of
the tight range of 351-352 where it has been stuck since the
central bank raised its benchmark base rate on June 22.
Liquidity was tight, FX traders in Budapest said.
Investors were looking ahead to key June inflation data to
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
be published on Thursday that could give a clue to markets about
the size of the next rate hike of the central bank, expected at
the July rate meeting.
“Some investors could try to weaken the forint ahead of the
CPI data, counting on higher-than-expected inflation that will
fuel rate hike expectations and boost the forint,” one trader
said. “A weaker forint is a better entry point for them.”
The currency firmed on Monday shortly after central bank
deputy governor Barnabas Virag said that the bank would act
decisively and in the fastest way possible to counter inflation
risks, but then gave up its gains.
The remarks “ought to have counted as a modest hawkish
surprise” but the forint failed to rally, Commerzbank writes.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
“The market’s reaction suggests a certain skepticism about how
far the NBH will hike rates overall.”
The Romanian leu was stable ahead of a central bank meeting
on Wednesday where all analysts polled by Reuters expect the
benchmark rate to remain unchanged at 1.25%. Five of eight
analysts expect a quarter-point hike by the end of March.
The Polish zloty was also little moved as markets were
looking ahead to the central bank’s rate decision on Thursday.
Rate hikes in Hungary and the Czech Republic in June fueled
anticipation of sooner-than-expected tightening in Poland as
well, which buoyed the zloty in the past two weeks.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Bucharest up
0.55% while Warsaw gained 0.28%. Budapest slid
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
0.1%.
Markets in the Czech Republic were closed for a holiday.
CEE SNAPSHOT AT
MARKETS 1108
CET
CURRENCI
ES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2021
EURCZK Czech 25.6000 25.5650 -0.14% +2.46%
= crown
EURHUF Hungary 353.2500 351.7500 -0.42% +2.68%
= forint
EURPLN Polish 4.5023 4.5030 +0.02% +1.26%
= zloty
EURRON Romania 4.9262 4.9270 +0.02% -1.24%
= n leu
EURHRK Croatia 7.4845 7.4883 +0.05% +0.84%
= n kuna
EURRSD Serbian 117.4900 117.5850 +0.08% +0.07%
= dinar
Note: calculated from 1800
daily CET
change
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2021
.PX Prague 1152.13 1152.130 +0.00% +12.17%
.BUX Budapes 47375.64 47423.61 -0.10% +12.51%
t
.WIG20 Warsaw 2265.13 2258.82 +0.28% +14.17%
.BETI Buchare 11962.25 11895.89 +0.56% +21.99%
st
.SBITO Ljublja 1130.89 1130.22 +0.06% +25.54%
P na
.CRBEX Zagreb 1971.38 1967.75 +0.18% +13.34%
.BELEX Belgrad <.belex15 e>
.SOFIX Sofia 544.73 552.02 -1.32% +21.72%
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech Republic spread
CZ2YT= 2-year
CZ5YT= 5-year
CZ10YT 10-year
Poland
PL2YT= 2-year
PL5YT= 5-year
PL10YT 10-year
FORWARD
3×6 6×9 9×12 3M
interba
nk
Czech
Hungary
Poland
Note: are for ask prices
FRA
quotes
**********************************************
****************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves, editing by Ed Osmond)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.