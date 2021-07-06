European shares slip as auto stocks offset oil boost

Article content European stocks slipped on Tuesday after three sessions of gains as gloomy trading in Asia and an unexpected drop in German industrial orders offset a jump in commodity stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.1%, with the automobiles and parts index sliding the most. Worries about supply chain bottlenecks have weighed on the index since it hit 2015 highs in early June. Data showed orders for German-made goods posted their sharpest slump in May since the first lockdown in 2020, hurt by weaker demand from countries outside the euro zone.

Article content German investor morale data for July and euro zone retail sales numbers for May are due later in the day. The oil and gas sector rose 0.5% as crude prices hit their highest levels since 2018 after OPEC+ discussions were called off, heightening expectations that supplies will tighten further. UK-listed oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell gained almost 1% each. Miners gained 0.3% on the back of rising metal prices. “The impact of higher oil prices is largely a transitory one and both sides will likely find some agreements in a few short weeks,” Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management said. “What matters more is the speed with which the Fed shifts from risk management to a mild tightening stance starting most likely with mortgages.”