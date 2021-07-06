Euro near 3-month low after soft data, dollar looks to Fed’s minutes

Article content TOKYO — The euro staggered near a three-month low against the dollar on Wednesday after disappointing German data raised doubts about the strength of the economic recovery, while the dollar awaited the Federal Reserve’s minutes from its last policy meeting. The single currency changed hands at $1.1820, having touched a three-month low of $1.1806 on Tuesday. Against the yen, it fell to 130.81 yen, edging near its two-month low of 130.05 set on June 21. Investor sentiment in Germany, the euro zone’s biggest economy, fell sharply in July, though it remained at a very high level, the ZEW economic research institute reported.

Article content Even more worrying, separate data showed orders for German-made goods posted their sharpest slump in May since the first lockdown in 2020, hurt by weaker demand from countries outside the euro zone. Other risk-sensitive currencies took a hit after oil prices abruptly plunged as OPEC producers canceled a meeting when major players were unable to come to an agreement to increase supply. The Australian dollar traded at $0.7490, giving up gains made on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia took its first step towards tapering its stimulus. The RBA announced a third round of its quantitative easing program albeit at a size smaller size than the previous two rounds, while retaining the April 2024 bond for its three-year yield target of 0.1%.