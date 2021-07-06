Ethereum Exchange Reserves Hits New Low in 2 Years By CoinQuora



© Reuters Crypto Analyst: Ethereum Exchange Reserves Hits New Low in 2 Years



The crypto analyst said the number dropped from 26 million from to less than 21 million

According to a crypto expert, Ethereum exchange reserves have now hit a new low for the first time in over two years.

The crypto analyst said the number dropped from 26 million from June last year to less than 21 million by July 2021. This is related to the rise in the price of Ethereum.

Over the months, as the price of ETH soared, the exchange reserves kept going down. Of note, Exchange reserves are the supply for selling, altcoins purchasing, and trading on exchanges.

The crypto analyst said that the release of ETH 2.0 pushed investors to stake their coins and get returns. This is due to

