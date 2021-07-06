Ethereum Exchange Reserves Hits New Low in 2 Years By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters Crypto Analyst: Ethereum Exchange Reserves Hits New Low in 2 Years
  • exchange reserves hit a new low for the first time in over two years.
  • The crypto analyst said the number dropped from 26 million from to less than 21 million

According to a crypto expert, Ethereum exchange reserves have now hit a new low for the first time in over two years.

The crypto analyst said the number dropped from 26 million from June last year to less than 21 million by July 2021. This is related to the rise in the price of Ethereum.

Over the months, as the price of ETH soared, the exchange reserves kept going down. Of note, Exchange reserves are the supply for selling, altcoins purchasing, and trading on exchanges.

The crypto analyst said that the release of ETH 2.0 pushed investors to stake their coins and get returns. This is due to

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR