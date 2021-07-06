Dow, S&P 500 fall as financials drag; Nasdaq at record

Article content NEW YORK — The Dow and S&P 500 fell on Tuesday, with financials and other groups closely tied to economic growth leading declines, while the Nasdaq edged higher to another closing record. The S&P 500 banks index fell 2.5% as U.S. Treasuries rallied, with the 10-year yield hitting its lowest since Feb. 24. Data showed U.S. services industry activity grew at a moderate pace in June, likely restrained by labor and raw material shortages. The Dow led the day’s declines. Financials sank 1.6%, the biggest weight on the S&P 500 followed by energy shares.

Article content Adding to investor caution, a regulatory crackdown by Beijing drove a selloff in shares of several U.S.-listed Chinese firms, including Didi Global Inc. Alan Lancz, president of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc., an investment advisory firm based in Toledo, Ohio, said with Treasury yields down, “investors may be worried the economy might not be a good as the stock market was showing.” Also, investors may be taking profits after a strong end of the quarter and string of recent records. “It was such a good quarter end,” he said. Now, “cyclicals are really getting hit.” The S&P 500 growth index ended up 0.5% after hitting a record high on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 value index fell 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 208.98 points, or 0.6%, to 34,577.37, the S&P 500 lost 8.8 points, or 0.20%, to 4,343.54 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.32 points, or 0.17%, to 14,663.64.