Dove Cameron Shares A Hilarious Exchange At The Club

“It’s been a long road but we made it.”


Matt Winkelmeyer / Via Getty Images for Nickelodeon

On Saturday, Dove detailed a super funny exchange she had with a stranger at a club, and I just really need you to hear this one.


Aurora Rose / Patrick McMullan / Via Getty

“Got told by a girl in a club last night that I ‘look like that Disney girl turned really hot girl,’ and I’m just so relieved that everyone knows what my real job is,” she joked on Twitter.

got told by a girl in a club last night that i “look like that disney girl turned really hot girl” and i’m just so relieved that everyone knows what my real job is . happy to stop acting and singing altogether and just be hot girl . it’s been a long road but we made it . finally


@DoveCameron / Via Twitter: @DoveCameron

“Happy to stop acting and singing altogether and just be ‘hot girl.’ It’s been a long road but we made it. Finally,” she continued.


Ilya S. Savenok / Via Getty Images for ADEAM

She also responded to a fan who asked “How does it feel to be an Emmy winner and a hot girl?” with “They both mean so much.”


@DoveCameron / Via Twitter: @DoveCameron

Too good! Keep the jokes coming, Dove!

And if you ever do decide to quit acting and singing to pivot to full-time Hot Girl, I’ll be sad, but that’s cool, too.

