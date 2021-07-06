Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.90% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.90%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the added 0.90% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.41% or 5.9 points to trade at 251.2 at the close. Meanwhile, Chr Hansen Holding A/S (CSE:) added 2.35% or 13.6 points to end at 592.4 and Ambu A/S (CSE:) was up 2.15% or 4.7 points to 223.5 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Danske Bank A/S (CSE:), which fell 3.07% or 3.5 points to trade at 110.7 at the close. Pandora A/S (CSE:) declined 0.63% or 5.4 points to end at 854.2 and AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) was down 0.54% or 100 points to 18310.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 79 to 65 and 22 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 2.14% or 1.61 to $73.55 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 3.15% or 2.43 to hit $74.73 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 1.19% or 21.15 to trade at $1804.45 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.32% to 6.2870, while EUR/DKK rose 0.04% to 7.4359.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 92.507.