DeFi’s domino effect on NFTs and Web 3.0 adoption By Cointelegraph

Striking a chord: DeFi’s domino effect on NFTs and Web 3.0 adoption
Decentralized finance (DeFi) has shined a spotlight on a fairer internet since early 2020, and we’re on the brink of something world-changing. DeFi technology would not be possible without the web infrastructure that is widely used today, demonstrating the tremendous strides we have made with next-level innovation. The third era of the internet has already dawned, with a new economy, new careers and new enterprise opportunities.
Many experts believe DeFi’s rise has helped nonfungible tokens (NFTs) become more liquid, allowing users to view them as a more realistic investment opportunity. The rise of NFTs is further proof as to how this area of finance leads to a more promising and fulfilling development to total Web 3.0 adoption. NFTs are empowering the democratization of the new web — one of many benefits of blockchain technology — while DeFi aims to deliver the promise of financial democratization.
