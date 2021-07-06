Crypto mining firm Argo Blockchain eyes secondary Nasdaq listing By Cointelegraph

Crypto mining firm Argo Blockchain eyes secondary Nasdaq listing
Argo Blockchain, a publicly traded blockchain technology company focused on cryptocurrency mining, is looking at a potential secondary listing on the Nasdaq exchange.
On Tuesday, the company announced that it is now exploring the possibility of a secondary listing on the Nasdaq as part of its operational and strategic update for June 2021.
