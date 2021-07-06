Copper rises to 3-week high on fund buying; Fed minutes eyed

Article content Copper prices rose to a three-week peak on Tuesday as a lower-than-expected stocks release in China and strong U.S. jobs data fueled fund buying momentum in the red metal. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange advanced 0.3% to $9,537 a tonne by 0410 GMT, after rising as much as 0.6% earlier in the session to $9,569, its highest since June 16. The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange increased 1.1% to 69,610 yuan ($10,773.21) a tonne. The contract hit its highest since June 15 at 69,970 yuan earlier in the session.

Article content China’s state reserves administration is scheduled to auction 20,000 tonnes of copper — equivalent to only 2.3% of the country’s output in May, among other metals on July 5-6. Meanwhile, data on Friday showing an acceleration in U.S. hiring boosted hopes of stronger demand for metals and a sustained recovery in the world’s biggest economy. “Everyday that the closing price is above the prior, the momentum builds for the momentum-chasing funds,” said a Singapore-based metals trader. Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting due on Wednesday might determine the near-term direction of the dollar as investors look for insight into the thinking behind last month’s hawkish shift in which Fed members projected a start to rate hikes in 2023.