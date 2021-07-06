CoinShares to acquire ETF index business from Alan Howard’s crypto firm By Cointelegraph

European digital asset manager CoinShares announced it is acquiring the exchange-traded fund (ETF) index business from crypto firm Elwood Technologies for $17 million. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second week of July, according to the announcement.

Elwood — which is owned by billionaire hedge fund manager Alan Howard — is known for its partnership with Invesco to launch the Invesco Elwood Global Blockchain Equity UCITS ETF, or the Invesco Blockchain ETF in short. By providing exposure to internationally listed companies in the blockchain business, the index has amassed over $1 billion in assets since its inception in 2019.