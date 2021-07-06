Class-action lawsuit against Binance targets exchange’s futures trading By Cointelegraph

Class-action lawsuit against Binance targets exchange’s futures trading
A group of Italian and international investors have filed a class-action suit against major crypto exchange Binance, alleging the firm violated its own rules on futures trading.
In a Tuesday announcement, Italy-based legal and consulting firm Lexia Avvocati said it would be taking legal action against Binance to recover damages from trades on the crypto exchange’s futures platform. On behalf of a group of investors, the company and the Swiss Blockchain Consortium allege Binance breached its rules on crypto derivatives trading and did not function properly at certain peak trading times.
