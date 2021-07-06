Ciara And Russell Wilson Recreate Princess Diana Photo

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“You always make me feel like a princess.”


Luca Zanon / GC Images / Via Getty

Half a decade into it, and they still act like newlyweds around each other. It’s adorable. They are the best!


Luca Zanon / GC Images / Via Getty

Anyway, while celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary in Venice, Italy in 2021, Ciara and Russell decided to recreate an iconic photo of Princess Diana and Prince Charles in 1985.


Luca Zanon / GC Images / Via Getty

Ciara shared the pictures on Twitter, captioning it, “You always make me feel like a princess.”


@Ciara / Via Twitter: @ciara

Adorable, right?


Mega / GC Images / Via Getty

Here’s hoping for more royal photo recreations in the future. We love you, Ciara and Russell!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR