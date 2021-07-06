Chinese banks tell staff to recruit up to 300 new digital yuan users each By Cointelegraph

Chinese banks tell staff to recruit up to 300 new digital yuan users each
Chinese banks have begun a hard sell of digital yuan wallets, asking staff to recruit hundreds of new users each year.
According to a translation of a June 6 article from Shenlian Caijing, employees of top banks such as the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and the Bank of Communications, along with four other state-owned banks, have been instructed to promote digital yuan wallets to an average of 200 to 300 people a year.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.