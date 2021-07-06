Chinese banks tell staff to recruit up to 300 new digital yuan users each By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Chinese banks have begun a hard sell of digital yuan wallets, asking staff to recruit hundreds of new users each year.

According to a translation of a June 6 article from Shenlian Caijing, employees of top banks such as the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and the Bank of Communications, along with four other state-owned banks, have been instructed to promote digital yuan wallets to an average of 200 to 300 people a year.