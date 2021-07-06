China, U.S. can coexist in peace, but challenge enormous-White House By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The People’s Republic of China flag and the U.S. flag fly on a lamp post along Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol in Washington during then-Chinese President Hu Jintao’s state visit, January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang/File Photo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday that it is possible China and United States can coexist in peace, but the challenge to ensure this will be enormous for this generation and the next.
At an event hosted by the Asia Society think tank, Campbell also criticized China’s approach to U.S. ally Australia, saying it showed a harshness that appeared “unyielding.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.