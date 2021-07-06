China, U.S. can coexist in peace, but challenge enormous-White House By Reuters

At an event hosted by the Asia Society think tank, Campbell also criticized China’s approach to U.S. ally Australia, saying it showed a harshness that appeared “unyielding.”

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday that it is possible China and United States can coexist in peace, but the challenge to ensure this will be enormous for this generation and the next.

FILE PHOTO: The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. flag fly on a lamp post along Pennsylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol in Washington during then-Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit, January 18, 2011.

