China stocks fall on healthcare slump; Hong Kong down

Article content

SHANGHAI — China stocks dropped on Tuesday, with the blue-chip index hitting a near two-month low, as healthcare firms tumbled on worries over lofty valuations.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.6% to 5,055.65 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,515.64.

** Falling the most, the CSI300 healthcare index slumped 5.1%, on track for its worst day since March 8.

** Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd dropped 14.2%, while Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd , Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd, Beijing Tongrentang Co Ltd and Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd retreated between 7.2% and 10%.