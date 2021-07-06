China crackdown on tech and overseas-listed shares prompts sell-off of Didi, others

Article content HONG KONG/NEW YORK — Didi Global Inc shares fell as much as 25% in early U.S. trading on Tuesday in the first session since Chinese regulators ordered the company’s app to be taken down days after its $4.4 billion listing on the New York Stock Exchange. The ride-hailing giant’s app was ordered to be removed from mobile app stores in China on Sunday by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), in order to investigate its findings that the company had illegally collected users’ personal data.

Article content On Monday, the CAC on Monday announced cybersecurity investigations into other China-based companies whose U.S.-listed parents’ shares also slid. Kanzhun Ltd and Full Truck Alliance were last down 17.4% and 14.3%, respectively. Extending its actions beyond the tech sector, Beijing also said it would step up supervision of Chinese companies listed offshore in order to crack down on illegal activity and punish fraudulent securities issuance. U.S.-listed shares in Chinese hip-hop event promoter Pop Culture Group plunged 32%. The U.S. market was closed on Monday following the July 4 holiday. Didi Global shares were last trading at about $12.24 – 25.5% below their debut price of $16.65 on June 30. Didi said on Monday that the app’s ban would hurt its revenue in China, even though it remains available for existing users. It also told Reuters it had no knowledge of the investigation prior to the IPO.

Article content But the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources, that the company had been warned by regulators to delay the initial public offering (IPO) and examine its network security. CONSEQUENCES “With some news sources saying that Didi knew months in advance that a crackdown was coming, some people will start to have their doubts on governance of the company as well,” said Sumeet Singh, Aequitas Research director who publishes on Smartkarma. “If the crackdown was indeed planned months in advance, that would imply that it’s not going away soon.” Didi shares were sold at $14 each in the IPO, which was the largest listing of a Chinese company in the United States since Alibaba raised $25 billion in 2014. The company had been valued at up to $75 billion as of Friday.