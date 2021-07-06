Home Entertainment Cardi B Talking About Kulture’s Bug Bite Will Make You Cry

By
Bradly Lamb
“It swelled both her eyes — she could barely open one of them.”

You know Cardi B and her two-year-old daughter Kulture.


Well, over the long weekend, the 28-year-old rapper shared some sad news that Kulture had suffered an allergic reaction to a mosquito bite — again.


In a voice note posted to Twitter, Cardi described what had happened: “Guys, I’m so sad … I’m just gonna tell you a little bit about my day. I am so sad because my daughter got bit by a mosquito again.”

Cardi then reminded fans how she’d talked about Kulture’s allergy before.


“I don’t know if y’all remember last year,” Cardi continued. “I think I showed you a bit how my daughter’s eyes were so swollen because a mosquito bit her? Now, this year, a mosquito bit her and it swelled both her eyes – she could barely open one of them. “I’m just so sad. Just looking at her face literally had me tearing, and her daddy [Migos rapper Offset] almost cry as well.”

If you’ll recall, Cardi shares daughter Kulture with Migos rapper Offset. The two recently announced that they are expecting baby no. 2 together!


The two announced the big news onstage at the 2021 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 27.

Hopefully Kulture feels better soon!

