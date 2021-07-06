Cardi B Talking About Kulture’s Bug Bite Will Make You Cry



@iamcardib / Via Twitter: @iamcardib



“I don’t know if y’all remember last year,” Cardi continued. “I think I showed you a bit how my daughter’s eyes were so swollen because a mosquito bit her? Now, this year, a mosquito bit her and it swelled both her eyes – she could barely open one of them. “I’m just so sad. Just looking at her face literally had me tearing, and her daddy [Migos rapper Offset] almost cry as well.”