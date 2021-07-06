Cardi B Talking About Kulture’s Bug Bite Will Make You Cry

“It swelled both her eyes — she could barely open one of them.”
You know Cardi B and her two-year-old daughter Kulture.
Well, over the long weekend, the 28-year-old rapper shared some sad news that Kulture had suffered an allergic reaction to a mosquito bite — again.
Cardi then reminded fans how she’d talked about Kulture’s allergy before.
If you’ll recall, Cardi shares daughter Kulture with Migos rapper Offset. The two recently announced that they are expecting baby no. 2 together!
Hopefully Kulture feels better soon!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!