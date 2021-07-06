Canadian dollar falls by most in 4 months as investors eye peak growth

trade when the pace of growth peaks,” said Adam Button, chief

“There is a school of thought that you sell the recovery

rebound from the coronavirus crisis.

the loonie has benefited this year from the global economy’s

Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so

the pace of global economic recovery is peaking.

Tuesday, as oil prices tumbled and investors weighed signs that

two-month low against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar fell to a

currency analyst at ForexLive. “The pace of growth from Q3

onwards will decelerate.”

A gauge of activity on the U.S. services sector showed

moderate growth in June, down from the record pace in May, while

oil pulled back from a multi-year high as OPEC+ producers

clashed over plans to increase supply.

U.S. crude futures settled down 2.4% at $73.37 a

barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.9% lower at

1.2456 to the greenback, or 80.28 U.S. cents, its biggest

decline since Feb. 26. It touched its weakest level since April

23 at 1.2494.

Among G10 currencies, only the Norwegian crown fell

more. Norway is also a major oil producer.

The U.S. dollar rallied against a basket of major

currencies ahead of Wednesday’s release of the minutes from the