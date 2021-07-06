Canadian dollar falls by most in 4 months as investors eye peak growth

Matilda Colman
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar fell to a

two-month low against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on

Tuesday, as oil prices tumbled and investors weighed signs that

the pace of global economic recovery is peaking.

Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so

the loonie has benefited this year from the global economy’s

rebound from the coronavirus crisis.

“There is a school of thought that you sell the recovery

trade when the pace of growth peaks,” said Adam Button, chief

currency analyst at ForexLive. “The pace of growth from Q3

onwards will decelerate.”

A gauge of activity on the U.S. services sector showed

moderate growth in June, down from the record pace in May, while

oil pulled back from a multi-year high as OPEC+ producers

clashed over plans to increase supply.

U.S. crude futures settled down 2.4% at $73.37 a

barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.9% lower at

1.2456 to the greenback, or 80.28 U.S. cents, its biggest

decline since Feb. 26. It touched its weakest level since April

23 at 1.2494.

Among G10 currencies, only the Norwegian crown fell

more. Norway is also a major oil producer.

The U.S. dollar rallied against a basket of major

currencies ahead of Wednesday’s release of the minutes from the

Federal Reserve’s June meeting. The meeting resulted in a

surprise shift to more hawkish guidance from the central bank.

The Canadian jobs report for June is due on Friday which

could offer clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook. Some

analysts expect the BoC to cut bond purchases again at next

week’s interest rate announcement.

Canadian bond yields fell across a flatter curve, tracking

the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year touched its

lowest since Feb. 24 at 1.307% before recovering slightly to

1.328%, down 7.3 basis points on the day.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto

Editing by Alison Williams and Matthew Lewis)

