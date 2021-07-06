Bybit crypto exchange to impose KYC rules By Cointelegraph

Bybit crypto exchange to impose KYC rules

Bybit, the world’s fifth-largest cryptocurrency derivatives exchange by trading volume, is planning to impose Know Your Customer rules.

The Singapore-based company posted several statements on introducing major KYC policies on its platform in order to “improve security compliance for all traders.”