BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, BCH, LTC By Cointelegraph

However, Bitcoin has successfully held the $30,000 support for two weeks, which suggests that accumulation is taking place at lower levels. The Crypto Fear and Greed Index rose to 29 on July 5, its highest level in about three weeks. This suggests that aggressive investors may have started bottom fishing.

The weekend rally in cryptocurrencies was led by (BTC) but this move was not supported by huge trading volumes. According to on-chain analysts at CryptoQuant, the low trading volume suggests that “whales are staying low without much action.”

