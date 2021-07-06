Home Business Brazil’s ‘Bitcoin King’ arrested over 7,000 missing BTC By Cointelegraph

Brazil’s ‘Bitcoin King’ arrested over 7,000 missing BTC By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Brazil’s ‘Bitcoin King’ arrested over 7,000 missing BTC

Self-described “ King,” Claudio Oliveira, has been arrested and charged by Brazilian federal police for allegedly masterminding a 1.5 billion reais (roughly $300 million) fraud scheme involving crypto.

Oliveria served as the president of Bitcoin Banco Group, a Brazilian crypto brokerage firm that has been under investigation since 2019 claiming to have lost 7,000 BTC in investor funds.