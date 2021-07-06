Bombardier Launches Certified Pre-Owned Aircraft Program Offering Customers Even More Options

As market leader in aircraft modification and upgrades for its jets, Bombardier is uniquely placed to enhance pre-owned market experience for customers

MONTREAL, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier today announced the launch of the Bombardier Certified Pre-owned aircraft program, offering customers a premium class of pre-owned products. Each available aircraft is meticulously selected, inspected and updated to adhere to Bombardier’s highest quality and safety standards. For buyers seeking a “like-new” experience, every Bombardier Certified Pre-owned aircraft is backed by an exclusive manufacturer one-year warranty*.

“As life gradually begins to return to normal, the supply of business jets across the industry has been outpaced by demand,” said Chris Milligan, Vice President, Pre-owned Aircraft Services, Bombardier. “A Bombardier Certified Pre-owned aircraft provides buyers with the highest quality pre-owned product, equipped with the latest safety and cabin enhancements – while providing the new aircraft delivery experience customers are looking for.”

Thanks to the Bombardier Certified Pre-owned aircraft program, customers can discover the high-quality array of available Bombardier business jets and sign up to receive alerts when an aircraft becomes available. As with all new Bombardier business jets, Bombardier Certified Pre-owned aircraft hold the promise of excellence in quality and reliability while demonstrating our commitment to maintaining the overall residual value of all Bombardier aircraft. Customers can count on Bombardier’s unparalleled expertise and know-how as the OEM to access, refurbish and provide services for the most exclusive selection of Bombardier pre-owned aircraft on the market.

“Bombardier’s Certified Pre-owned aircraft program is capitalizing on a resilient market where supply still hasn’t caught up with demand,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Services and Support, and Corporate Strategy, Bombardier. “With so many new prospective buyers on the market, Bombardier can fulfill this demand and harness our world-renowned product knowledge, refurbishment capabilities and valuation know-how.”

For further customer peace of mind, each aircraft is equipped with the latest improvements in reliability through recommended maintenance inspections, service bulletins, systems upgrades and enrollment in Bombardier’s Smart Parts program, as required. Comfort is also at the forefront of this premium experience as the aircraft is delivered with a pristine cabin benefiting from the utmost care of services that range from a complimentary deep cleaning and sanitization to a fully refurbished interior.

A Bombardier Certified pre-owned aircraft combines operational efficiency with aesthetic beauty, while a fresh coat of Matterhorn white paint is the perfect canvas for customers to apply a personal touch with their signature livery. Upon delivery, customers have the guarantee that Bombardier as the OEM will stand by its products, providing support at the onset of operations and beyond.

Customers can count on an exclusive manufacturer warranty*, which extends to operational support during the first year, just like with new Bombardier aircraft. Those in search of the best quality in pre-owned aircraft can fly confidently knowing that Bombardier’s leading families of Learjet, Challenger and Global aircraft are backed by the strength and reach of Bombardier’s customer services offered across its worldwide and award-winning support network.

The launch of this new program closely follows the recent publication of the first Bombardier Pre-owned Market Report, an indispensable guide for all Bombardier pre-owned aircraft transactions.

*One-year warranty on the airframe. Certain conditions apply.

