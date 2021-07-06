Bitrue Adds Support For StorX, SRX Jumps 150% By CoinQuora

Bitrue Adds Support For StorX, SRX Jumps 150%
- Bitrue is adding support for StorX trading on its platform.
- Bitrue has already enabled deposits for StorX ahead of its trading launch.
- A trading pair with USDT will become available at 10:00 UTC, July 6.
Great news for StorX traders! Digital Asset Exchange Bitrue is adding support for StorX (SRX) trading, the company announced in a tweet. Since its launch, StorX’s native coin SRX has jumped 150%.
The decentralized cloud storage is a project in the Xinfin Ecosystem.
#Xinfin fans rejoice, because we’re about to list $SRX
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.