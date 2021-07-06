Bitcoin volatility will always disappoint some investors: Michael Saylor By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin volatility will always disappoint some investors: Michael Saylor
MicroStrategy CEO and evangelist Michael Saylor recently featured in an interview to share his insights into the global macro environment alongside Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto in general.
Speaking about the risks related to volatility, Saylor said, “The people that invest in Bitcoin as traders — and they don’t, they don’t have a technology view or the macro view — they’re always going to be disappointed because of volatility.”
