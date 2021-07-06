Binance suspends euro bank transfers amid regulatory heat By Cointelegraph

BREAKING: Binance suspends euro bank transfers amid regulatory heat
Regulatory constraints facing Binance have forced the popular cryptocurrency exchange to temporarily halt bank transfers denominated in euros, according to an email sent to its customers on Tuesday.
Specifically, euro deposits via the Single Europe Payments Area, or SEPA, have been put on hold indefinitely due to circumstances beyond the exchange’s control, Binance said in the email:
