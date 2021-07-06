Billionaire CEO Exposes Link Between Cryptos and Stocks By CoinQuora



Billionaire CEO exposes link between cryptos and stocks.

Also, he said people are more interested in trading both stocks and cryptos.

According to Forbes, a billionaire CEO revealed the link between , , Dogecoin, Facebook (NASDAQ:), and Tesla (NASDAQ:). The billionaire is none but Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO and founder of FTX.

When the bitcoin price jumped in May, some stocks also soared. This includes Tesla, GameStop (NYSE:), and AMC. As a result, the likes of Facebook have also grown as investors pile into tech companies.

Following this, Bankman-Fried said in the outcome of trading restrictions placed on some stocks in an attempt to calm markets, “hundreds of millions of dollars” rolled into meme-based crypto Dogecoin. The billionaire is the one who predicted a “convergence” between “crypto and the mainstream.”

