Biden to direct USDA to boost competition in agricultural industries

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will direct the Department of Agriculture to adopt new rules to boost competition in agricultural industries in an upcoming executive action from the White House, a source familiar with the situation said.
As part of that action Biden will direct the USDA to issue new rules defining when meat can bear “product of USA” labels.
