Biden sides with farmers over ‘Right to Repair’ tractor software battle By Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House at a celebration of Independence Day in Washington, U.S., July 4, 2021.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden wants the Federal Trade Commission to limit the ability of farm equipment manufacturers to restrict tractor owners from using independent repair shops or complete some repairs on their own, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters Tuesday.
Biden’s planned executive order on competition will encourage the FTC to address the issue, the source said. Some tractor manufacturers like Deere (NYSE:) & Co use proprietary repair tools and software to prevent third parties from performing some repairs. Deere did not immediately comment.
